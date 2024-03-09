Breaking News
Golfer Divjot wins USKG Malaysian C’ships

Updated on: 09 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

Divjot had rounds of 40-37-36 to total 5-over 117. He won by six shots over Indonesia’s Michael Clifton Lumy, who struggled to 5-over 41 on the last day

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Divjot Gupta had his best day of the week with a surge of three late birdies as he bagged the top honours in the Boys (eight and under) at the US Kids (USKG) Malaysian Championships.


Also Read: Bristol Open squash: Urwashi in last eight


Divjot had rounds of 40-37-36 to total 5-over 117. He won by six shots over Indonesia’s Michael Clifton Lumy, who struggled to 5-over 41 on the last day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

