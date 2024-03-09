Golfer Divjot wins USKG Malaysian C’ships

Divjot had rounds of 40-37-36 to total 5-over 117. He won by six shots over Indonesia’s Michael Clifton Lumy, who struggled to 5-over 41 on the last day

Divjot Gupta had his best day of the week with a surge of three late birdies as he bagged the top honours in the Boys (eight and under) at the US Kids (USKG) Malaysian Championships.

Divjot had rounds of 40-37-36 to total 5-over 117. He won by six shots over Indonesia’s Michael Clifton Lumy, who struggled to 5-over 41 on the last day.

