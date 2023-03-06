Golfer Ko retains Women’s World Championship title

Victory at the Sentosa Golf Club with a 17-under-par total of 271 was especially sweet for the World No. 5 because it also marked her return to the winner’s circle for the first time since her victory at the same venue last year

Ko Jin-young. Pic/AFP

South Korea’s Ko Jin-young became the first player to successfully defend her HSBC Women’s World Championship title when she closed with a three-under-par 69 in Singapore on Sunday.

