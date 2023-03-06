Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Mumbai: BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra a BMC poll campaign?
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golfer Ko retains Womens World Championship title

Golfer Ko retains Women’s World Championship title

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  Singapore
AFP |

Top

Victory at the Sentosa Golf Club with a 17-under-par total of 271 was especially sweet for the World No. 5 because it also marked her return to the winner’s circle for the first time since her victory at the same venue last year

Golfer Ko retains Women’s World Championship title

Ko Jin-young. Pic/AFP


South Korea’s Ko Jin-young became the first player to successfully defend her HSBC Women’s World Championship title when she closed with a three-under-par 69 in Singapore on Sunday.


Also read: Top-ranked Rahm says race for No. 1 reflects ‘greatness in golf right now'



Victory at the Sentosa Golf Club with a 17-under-par total of 271 was especially sweet for the World No. 5 because it also marked her return to the winner’s circle for the first time since her victory at the same venue last year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

golf sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK