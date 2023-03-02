Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Top ranked Rahm says race for No 1 reflects greatness in golf right now

Top-ranked Rahm says race for No. 1 reflects ‘greatness in golf right now'

Updated on: 02 March,2023 10:00 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

“I do know this is the most amount of No. 1 changes in this short period of time,” Rahm said. “I saw some of those stats, because it’s just really interesting, which speaks to the greatness of the game of golf right now—how good everybody’s been playing,” Rahm said

Top-ranked Rahm says race for No. 1 reflects ‘greatness in golf right now'

Rory McIlroy; Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm of Spain speaks to the media prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images


World No. 1 Jon Rahm says the continuous tussle for the top ranking among himself, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler “speaks to the greatness of the game of golf right now.” Spain’s Rahm returned to the top of the rankings with his victory at Riviera two weeks ago, his third US PGA Tour title of 2023 carrying him past reigning Masters champion Scheffler. 


Also Read: Veteran Jyoti Randhawa in top-10 at Qatar golf, 4 Indians card even par


Scheffler had regained the summit just a week earlier, replacing McIlroy atop the rankings after his victory at the Phoenix Open. Both second-ranked Scheffler and No. 3 McIlroy have a chance to return to No. 1 this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, where Rahm said on Tuesday that the tight race at the top was a testament to the current state of the game. 


“I do know this is the most amount of No. 1 changes in this short period of time,” Rahm said. “I saw some of those stats, because it’s just really interesting, which speaks to the greatness of the game of golf right now—how good everybody’s been playing,” Rahm said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

golf sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK