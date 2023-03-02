Top-ranked Rahm says race for No. 1 reflects ‘greatness in golf right now'

“I do know this is the most amount of No. 1 changes in this short period of time,” Rahm said. “I saw some of those stats, because it’s just really interesting, which speaks to the greatness of the game of golf right now—how good everybody’s been playing,” Rahm said

Rory McIlroy; Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm of Spain speaks to the media prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images

World No. 1 Jon Rahm says the continuous tussle for the top ranking among himself, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler “speaks to the greatness of the game of golf right now.” Spain’s Rahm returned to the top of the rankings with his victory at Riviera two weeks ago, his third US PGA Tour title of 2023 carrying him past reigning Masters champion Scheffler.

Scheffler had regained the summit just a week earlier, replacing McIlroy atop the rankings after his victory at the Phoenix Open. Both second-ranked Scheffler and No. 3 McIlroy have a chance to return to No. 1 this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, where Rahm said on Tuesday that the tight race at the top was a testament to the current state of the game.

“I do know this is the most amount of No. 1 changes in this short period of time,” Rahm said. “I saw some of those stats, because it’s just really interesting, which speaks to the greatness of the game of golf right now—how good everybody’s been playing,” Rahm said.

