Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golfers Aditi Diksha to participate in Olympics
Updated on: 25 April,2024 06:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

While it will be a third appearance for Aditi, which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time. For Sharma and Bhullar, it would be their maiden appearance

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AFP

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok (46) and Diksha Dagar (138) are set to participate in the Paris Olympics, whereas Shubhankar Sharma (197) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (232) also have a strong chance of making it to the Games. While it will be a third appearance for Aditi, which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time. For Sharma and Bhullar, it would be their maiden appearance.


