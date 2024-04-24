While it will be a third appearance for Aditi, which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time. For Sharma and Bhullar, it would be their maiden appearance

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Golfers Aditi, Diksha to participate in Olympics x 00:00

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok (46) and Diksha Dagar (138) are set to participate in the Paris Olympics, whereas Shubhankar Sharma (197) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (232) also have a strong chance of making it to the Games. While it will be a third appearance for Aditi, which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time. For Sharma and Bhullar, it would be their maiden appearance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ADVERTISEMENT