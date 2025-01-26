Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gonasika beat Dragons

Gonasika beat Dragons

Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Rourkela (Odisha)
Agencies |

Araijeet Hundal, Jack Waller, Tim Howard and Chandanda Thimmaiah scored for Gonasika, while Amit Rohidas and Tom Craig found the net for the Dragons

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Team Gonasika beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in a Pool B match of the men’s Hockey India League on Saturday. 


Araijeet Hundal, Jack Waller, Tim Howard, and Chandanda Thimmaiah scored for Gonasika, while Amit Rohidas and Tom Craig found the net for the Dragons.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


