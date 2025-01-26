Gonasika beat Dragons

Araijeet Hundal, Jack Waller, Tim Howard and Chandanda Thimmaiah scored for Gonasika, while Amit Rohidas and Tom Craig found the net for the Dragons

Team Gonasika beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in a Pool B match of the men’s Hockey India League on Saturday.

Araijeet Hundal, Jack Waller, Tim Howard, and Chandanda Thimmaiah scored for Gonasika, while Amit Rohidas and Tom Craig found the net for the Dragons.

