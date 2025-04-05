Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Government planning to set up 10 Olympic Training Centres

Government planning to set up 10 Olympic Training Centres

Updated on: 05 April,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Neeru Bhatia | sports@mid-day.com

Top

A highly placed source in the Union Sports Ministry said, “The preparations have begun. For each sport, an Olympic Training Centre [OTC] will be set up”

Government planning to set up 10 Olympic Training Centres

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India’s last gold medal-winning Olympian. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Government planning to set up 10 Olympic Training Centres
x
00:00

The Union Sports Ministry is already in preparation mode for the 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angeles, USA.


A highly placed source in the Union Sports Ministry said, “The preparations have begun. For each sport, an Olympic Training Centre [OTC] will be set up.” 


Ten sports will be selected for the Olympic Games, which will commence on July 14 2028 and wrap up by July 30. Asked about the specific sports which have been shortlisted, the official said, “[It is] not yet decided, but one training centre per sport will be made.”


mid-day has learnt that the work is already in progress vis-à-vis planning for the LA Games. Union Sports and Youth Affairs minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has already held meetings for the same. The Centres of Excellence that are already in existence and are used by Olympic-bound athletes for training will also continue to work alongside the Olympic Training Centres.

India’s Japanese inspiration

The official cited the example of Japan, which recently hosted the Olympics, saying that the majority of the host’s Olympic athletes came from one or two major training centres. However, in India that system was not possible to replicate and so the idea of 10 Olympic Centres was seeded. Further meetings will be held to allocate one sport to each OTC.

Bihar to host Youth Games

Meanwhile, the Union Sports Minister announced that the Khelo India Youth Games’ (KIYG) 7th edition will be held in Bihar. “10000 athletes will be participating in these games that will be held from May 4-15 in different cities of the state. There will be 27 events and E Sports will be a demo sport,” said Mandaviya.  

He said 14 centres for the Khelo India initiative are being established and these centres “will be used for talent spotting and selected athletes would be sent to a Centre of Excellence.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Neeraj Chopra athletics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK