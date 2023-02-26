Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama in finals

Govind was up against Luka Kublashvili of Georgia in the semi-finals of the men’s 48kg category. Following his 4-1 win, Govind will be facing the 2023 Asian U-22 Championships silver medallist Shodiyorjon Melikuziev of Uzbekistan in the final on Sunday

Indian pugilists Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama secured monumental victories to storm into the finals of the ongoing 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Saturday.

Govind was up against Luka Kublashvili of Georgia in the semi-finals of the men’s 48kg category. Following his 4-1 win, Govind will be facing the 2023 Asian U-22 Championships silver medallist Shodiyorjon Melikuziev of Uzbekistan in the final on Sunday.

Going up against Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the 50kg category, Anamika defeated her opponent 4-1. Like her national teammate, Anupama (81kg) eked out an impressive 3-2 victory by split decision in her clash against the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Jessica Bagley of Australia.

