Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Govind Kumar Sahani Anamika and Anupama in finals

Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama in finals

Updated on: 26 February,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Sofia (Bulgaria)
Agencies |

Top

Govind was up against Luka Kublashvili of Georgia in the semi-finals of the men’s 48kg category. Following his 4-1 win, Govind will be facing the 2023 Asian U-22 Championships silver medallist Shodiyorjon Melikuziev of Uzbekistan in the final on Sunday

Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama in finals

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Indian pugilists Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama secured monumental victories to storm into the finals of the ongoing 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Saturday.


Govind was up against Luka Kublashvili of Georgia in the semi-finals of the men’s 48kg category. Following his 4-1 win, Govind will be facing the 2023 Asian U-22 Championships silver medallist Shodiyorjon Melikuziev of Uzbekistan in the final on Sunday.



Also read: Hussamuddin, Bishwamitra enter quarters in Bulgaria


Going up against Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the 50kg category, Anamika defeated her opponent 4-1. Like her national teammate, Anupama (81kg) eked out an impressive 3-2 victory by split decision in her clash against the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Jessica Bagley of Australia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

boxing sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK