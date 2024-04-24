Gukesh’s win, an Indian earthquake in Toronto: Kasparov

Kasparov acknowledged Anand’s contribution to Indian chess, saying, “The ‘children’ of Vishy Anand are on the loose”

It’s “the Indian earthquake in Toronto”, said Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov as he lauded teen Grandmaster D Gukesh for becoming the youngest ever challenger for the world title, a triumph which marks the “shifting tectonic plates” in the game’s global order.

Gukesh, 17, bettered the record created by none other than Kasparov 40 years ago. The Russian was 22 when he qualified in 1984 to clash with compatriot Anatoly Karpov, making him the youngest challenger of that time.

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

“Congratulations! The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world as the 17 year old Gukesh D will face the Chinese champion Ding Liren for the highest title,” wrote Kasparov on X, obliquely referring to the Russian domination of the past.

Gukesh played out an easy draw with American Hikaru Nakamura in the 14th and final round to finish with nine out of a possible 14 points in the tournament that is held to decide the challenger to the world champion.

The triumph entitles Gukesh a clash against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China in the last quarter of the year. India’s five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has spawned a chess culture in India and the country is reaping the rewards of the Grandmaster’s success with thousands of youngsters taking up chess.

Kasparov acknowledged Anand’s contribution to Indian chess, saying, “The ‘children’ of Vishy Anand are on the loose!”

