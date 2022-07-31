Gymnast Yogeshwar Singh makes final cut

The Haryana gymnast, who has participated in three World Championships, overcame some stiff competition to finish at the 16th place with an overall score of 73.600

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out here.

