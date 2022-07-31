Breaking News
Gymnast Yogeshwar Singh makes final cut

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

The Haryana gymnast, who has participated in three World Championships, overcame some stiff competition to finish at the 16th place with an overall score of 73.600

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out here.

The Haryana gymnast, who has participated in three World Championships, overcame some stiff competition to finish at the 16th place with an overall score of 73.600.

