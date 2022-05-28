Halep suffers panic attack, loses to teen Zheng

The distressed 19th-seeded Romanian slumped in her chair at the end of the first set and required the attention of the doctor

Romania’s Simona Halep returns to China’s Qinwen Zheng (inset) during their second-round match at Roland Garros. Pic/AFP

Former champion Simona Halep revealed she suffered a panic attack during her French Open defeat to China’s Zheng Qinwen on Thursday.

The distressed 19th-seeded Romanian slumped in her chair at the end of the first set and required the attention of the doctor.

“It was just a panic attack. I didn’t know how to handle it, because I don’t have it often,” said the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon winner.

“I was leading the match. I was playing well. I lost it. I couldn’t focus. After the match, it was pretty tough. But now I’m good. I’m recovered, and I will learn from this episode. Nothing dangerous. The doctors checked everything. Everything was perfect,” added Halep.

Zheng, just 19 and making her Paris debut, triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 and will face either 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko or France’s Alize Cornet for a place in the last 16.

Zheng, playing just her second major, awaits another past French Open champion in Jelena Ostapenko or Alize Cornet for a place in the last 16. “That was an important experience for me, to stand in a big stadium and beat a great player,” Zheng said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever