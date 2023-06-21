Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
https://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/mumbai-3-km-from-horror-hostel-students-live-in-terror-23293448
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Halle Open Stefanos Tsitsipas earns hard fought win ousts Gregoire Barrere

Halle Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas earns hard-fought win, ousts Gregoire Barrere

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Halle (Germany)
ANI |

Top

Tsitsipas' courageous comeback against the World No. 58 came after he lost to Richard Gasquet in's-Hertogenbosch last week to end his grass-court season

Halle Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas earns hard-fought win, ousts Gregoire Barrere

Stefanos Tsitsipas. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Halle Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas earns hard-fought win, ousts Gregoire Barrere
x
00:00

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a fierce challenge from Gregoire Barrere to kick-start his Halle Open 2023 campaign.


The second seed registered a 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) win over his French opponent in Halle.


At 6-7(6), 1-3, Tsitsipas was down a set and a break, but he wore down Barrere to win in two hours and twenty-two minutes. The Greek earned a second-round match against Nicolas Jarry at the grass-court ATP 500 by being the more reliable player in the second half of the match, particularly during the deciding set tie-break.


Also Read: Jordan Thompson topples Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

Tsitsipas' courageous comeback against the World No. 58 came after he lost to Richard Gasquet in's-Hertogenbosch last week to end his grass-court season. In the OWL Arena, the Greek used serve-and-volley strategies to forge his comeback, winning 76 percent (28/37) of the points when he approached the net.

"I just tried smiling. It kind of worked. At that point you think, 'I've been giving 100 per cent'. I was trying to think, 'What can I do better?' ATP.com quoted Tsitsipas talking about how he kept his cool when trailing in the second set.

"I wasn't too consistent with my returns. He had a few second serves where I tried to do much. I just thought I could have done much better in that department and psychologically I think it helped my opponent [settle]," Tsitsipas said.

"I feel so in my natural habitat when I'm in front of the net. Serve and volleying, I don't get to do that very often and I feel like grass allows me to do that a bit more... My serve proved to be a massive weapon today in regards of giving me that first volley I was looking for and making my life a bit easier at the net," the World No. 5 Tsitsipas said.

The Chilean Jarry defeated Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-5 in his Halle debut earlier this year by successfully transferring his good clay-court form to grass. In order to complete a one-hour, 46-minute victory, Jarry, who won the match in Geneva, advanced to the fourth round at Roland Garros, and entered the match in Germany at a career-high No. 28 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, broke Moutet's service late in each set.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Stefanos Tsitsipas tennis news International Sports News Mumbai sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK