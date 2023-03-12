Jordan Thompson topples Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

“It’s unreal at a Masters 1000...to have a win like that is incredible,” said Thompson, the world number 87 whose only prior victory over a top-10 player came back in 2017 against Andy Murray at Queen’s Club

Unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson grabbed one of the biggest wins of his career on Friday, ousting third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the third round of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters.

“It’s unreal at a Masters 1000...to have a win like that is incredible,” said Thompson, the world number 87 whose only prior victory over a top-10 player came back in 2017 against Andy Murray at Queen’s Club.

Ruud, Norrie advance

Third-seeded Casper Ruud and former champion Cameron Norrie reached the third round of with straight sets victories on Friday.

For Ruud, a 6-2, 6-3 victory over former top-10 Argentinian Diego Schwartzman was a confidence-boosting win in a season in which he had so far failed to advance past the second round in three tour-level tournaments he had played.

For Norrie, however, a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Taiwanese qualifier Wu Tung-lin marked a continuation of the form that saw him reach finals last month in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro where he fell to Carlos Alcaraz in the first and beat Alcaraz in the second.

Sabalenka enters Rd Three

Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka eased into the third round of on Friday with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Evgeniya Rodina.

