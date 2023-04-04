Ham and Merc make their mark

Mercedes driver Hamilton confident of closing gap with leaders Red Bull after finishing second at Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes car during the Australian GP at Albert Park, Melbourne, on Sunday

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen might have dominated a wild Australian Grand Prix, but Mercedes were also a big winner with the “Silver Arrows” finally starting to look competitive.

Poor Bahrain GP

After the season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain, team boss Toto Wolff declared they had “one of their worst days” in racing, with Lewis Hamilton complaining of becoming “the fourth-fastest team.”



The British driver waves to the crowd after finishing second. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

It followed a lacklustre 2022 when the eight-time constructors champions were dethroned by Red Bull. But they made strides in Saudi Arabia and are now singing a different tune after seven-time world champion Hamilton came second to pole-sitter Verstappen, at one stage briefly leading the action-packed race. His teammate George Russell was also lightning-quick and in the hunt before a power unit failure ended his day on lap 17. It followed a stirring qualifying session that saw both Mercedes outpace Fernando Alonso in his rejuvenated Aston Martin and the struggling Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

‘It’s amazing for us’

“Considering we’re down on performance, to be fighting with the Aston Martins is amazing for us at this point in the season,” said Hamilton after holding off Alonso, and overcoming battles with safety cars and three red flags. “We’ve just got to keep fighting. A big thank you to all the people back at the factory.

