Hardik named Player of the Year; Savita best GK

Xan de Waard of The Netherlands was adjudged FIH Player of the Year—Female, while India’s Savita was voted FIH Goalkeeper of the Year—Female. Meanwhile, Holland’s Pirmin Blaak was adjudged the FIH Male Goalkeeper of the Year

Savita. Pic/AFP

India’s Hardik Singh was on Tuesday named the Male Player of the Year for the year 2023 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), finishing ahead of Niklas Wellen of Germany in the online voting.

