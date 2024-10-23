Harmanpreet rues hockey’s ouster

It is not in our hands and we can’t think about it and at present, the two matches [against Germany] are important for us”

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AP, PTI

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh called the decision to exclude hockey from the 2026 Commonwealth Games an ‘unfortunate’ one and revealed that his side was eyeing the gold medal in the quadrennial tournament.

On the eve of taking on reigning world champions Germany in a bilateral series at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here, Harmanpreet said: “I just got to know now. I’m also on the same page. We were targeting a gold medal in that tournament but unfortunate to hear this news now. It is not in our hands and we can’t think about it and at present, the two matches [against Germany] are important for us.”

