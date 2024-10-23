Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Harmanpreet rues hockeys ouster

Harmanpreet rues hockey’s ouster

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

It is not in our hands and we can’t think about it and at present, the two matches [against Germany] are important for us”

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AP, PTI

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh called the decision to exclude hockey from the 2026 Commonwealth Games an ‘unfortunate’ one and revealed that his side was eyeing the gold medal in the quadrennial tournament. 


Also Read: Gopichand ‘deeply appalled’ at decision to exclude badminton


On the eve of taking on reigning world champions Germany in a bilateral series at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here, Harmanpreet  said: “I just got to know now. I’m also on the same page. We were targeting a gold medal in that tournament but unfortunate to hear this news now. It is not in our hands and we can’t think about it and at present, the two matches [against Germany] are important for us.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

