Harmanpreet, Sreejesh bag top Honours

Harmanpreet Singh. Pic/AP, PTI

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and the legendary PR Sreejesh have won the FIH Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year awards for the year 2024.

Both Harmanpreet and Sreejesh received the recognition during the 49th FIH Statutory Congress in Oman on Friday.

