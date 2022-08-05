Breaking News
Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs
Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent with immediate effect
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained amid party's price rise protest
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Harmanpreets hat trick helps India beat Wales 4 1 to enter semis

Harmanpreet’s hat-trick helps India beat Wales 4-1 to enter semis

Updated on: 05 August,2022 09:49 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

Harmanpreet (19th, 20th, 40th minutes) converted two penalty corners and scored one from the spot while Gurjant Singh struck a field goal in the 49th minute for India

Harmanpreet’s hat-trick helps India beat Wales 4-1 to enter semis

Representative Image


Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as the Indian men’s hockey team beat Wales 4-1 in its final Pool B match to qualify for the semi-finals here on Thursday.

Harmanpreet (19th, 20th, 40th minutes) converted two penalty corners and scored one from the spot while Gurjant Singh struck a field goal in the 49th minute for India. Wales’ lone goal was scored by drag-flicker Gareth Furlong in the 55th minute from a set piece.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news hockey Commonwealth Games birmingham

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK