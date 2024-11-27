HarWINder Singh!

We are more like friends really,” said coach Sharma with a smile. “He [Harvinder] is 33 and I am 35, the ages show why we are friends rather than strictly guru-shishya,” he added

Paralympic gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh (2nd from left) with coach Gaurav Sharma (3rd from left) in conversation with sports writer Khalid Ansari (left) and Rotarian Mudit Jain. Pic/Anurag Ahire

It was bullseye for guts and glory as para archer Harvinder Singh from Haryana, who won a Paralympics gold in the men’s singles recurve event in Paris this year, was in the city to receive the Rotary Club of Bombay’s Arvind Jolly Award for Excellence in Sports.

Medical mishap

Harvinder has a disability in his legs, having suffered a medical mishap as a child. He was accompanied by his coach Gaurav Sharma. “We are more like friends really,” said coach Sharma with a smile. “He [Harvinder] is 33 and I am 35, the ages show why we are friends rather than strictly guru-shishya,” he added.

Harvinder and Sharma indulged in a freewheeling discussion with Rotarian Mudit Jain and eminent sports writer Khalid Ansari. Responding to Jain’s question about confidence at the highest level and about the pride factor in representing India at the highest stage, Harvinder said, “When you compete at that level, it is a culmination of a dream and destination that you had in mind. Mine was the Olympic podium. I consider myself very fortunate to have won what is a historic medal for India.”

Harvinder, who had won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, in the men’s recurve, spoke about his training schedule. “It spans seven hours a day, and I also have yoga and meditation added to that. As sportsmen, we make huge sacrifices, like I had not celebrated a Diwali or Holi with my family in four years” said Harvinder, who is supported by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

Improvement in facilities

Harvinder highlighted the transformation of the sporting landscape, where differently-abled athletes are slowly being treated on par with able athletes and facilities are improving though there is potential for more, especially at the grassroots level.

The inspiring para athlete highlighted mental strength as vital in making that leap from fourth place to bronze or bronze to gold. “There are no losers in sport. Only winners and learners,” concluded Harvinder, insisting that every defeat is not a loss, but a learning experience.