India's Paralympic champions made to feel special!

Members of the Indian Paralympics contingent arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi yesterday after the Paris Games. Pics/PTI, SAI Media

Swarmed by hundreds of supporters, garlanded and fed sweets, India’s Paralympic medal-winners returned to a jubilant welcome on Tuesday after securing an unprecedented haul of 29 medals at the just-concluded Games in Paris.

Dhols and garlands galore

There were the customary dhols, garlands and euphoric chants hailing them as the athletes made their way out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Supporters, sports administrators and families of the athletes lined up to show their appreciation for the contingent.

PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia (left) with gold medal-winning javelin thrower Sumit Antil; (right) Gold medallist javelin thrower Navdeep Singh pumps the air in excitement

“Thank you so much for this grand welcome,” said javelin thrower Sumit Antil who clinched a second successive gold in the F64 category by breaking his own Games record with a throw of 70.59m.

The reigning world champion became the second Indian, after shooter Avani Lekhara, to defend the Paralympics title.

Archers Sheetal Devi (left) and Harvinder Singh with their bronze and gold medals respectively; (right) High jump silver medallist Nishad Kumar with his medal

Avani had won gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event in Paris after winning the yellow metal in the same event at the Tokyo Games. She returned to the country last week after completing her events. Antil lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015. He was an able-bodied wrestler before his accident that led to the amputation of his leg below the knee.

“When you prepare well, you automatically feel confident. I’ll try to breach the 75m mark soon. I’ve not had tea for a few days. I’d like to have tea with my family,” Antil said.

Archer Harvinder Singh, who is also pursuing a Ph.D in Economics from Punjab University, was overwhelmed by the appreciation. He has impaired legs owing to the side effects of a dengue treatment he received as a toddler. He became the first Indian archer to win gold at the Paralympics after becoming the country’s first medallist in the sport three years ago in Tokyo with a bronze.

Inspirational stuff

“I like to keep myself busy. It helps my focus, the mind wanders less. Any person, who is distressed or defeated, can take inspiration from para-athletes,” he said even as supporters showered flower petals on him and fellow archer Sheetal Devi.

Sheetal, who was born without arms, won the mixed team bronze with Rakesh Kumar after missing an individual medal by a whisker. “I’ve had a great experience. I’m very happy that India won two medals in archery. We have got good support and that’s why we have won so many medals,” she said referring to India’s record overall haul that placed the country 18th in the medal standings.

Another javelin thrower Navdeep (F41 classification for short stature) was lifted by his supporters as he celebrated with them. Navdeep won the gold medal with a personal best of 47.32m. India had sent a contingent of 84 athletes, the country’s largest ever for these Games and returned with 29 medals of which seven are gold—another first for the nation.

84

Strength of Indian contingent

29

Total medals won by India

7

No. of gold medals won

9

No. of silver medals won

13

No. of bronze medals won

18

Position in medals tally

Big prize money for medallists

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced cash awards of R75 lakh to gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh for silver winners and Rs 30 lakh for bronze medal-winning Indian paralympians, who returned from the Paris Games on Tuesday. Those excelling in mixed teams events, like archer Sheetal Devi, will get richer by Rs 22.5 lakh.

The minister announced this during an event organised to felicitate the medallists. Mandaviya also pledged full support and facilities for para-athletes to aim for more medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

“The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From four medals in 2016, India won 19 medals in Tokyo and 29 now in Paris with an 18th place finish. We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics,” Mandaviya said.

