Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Haryana lead the way with 31 athletes for World Para Athletics 2025

Haryana lead the way with 31 athletes for World Para Athletics 2025

Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 2025 edition of the World Para Athletics Championships promises to be a landmark event in Indian sporting history. With more than 2,200 athletes and support staff from over 104 countries set to compete across 186 medal events, the scale and scope of the tournament are unprecedented for para-sports in India

Haryana lead the way with 31 athletes for World Para Athletics 2025

Sumit Antil (Photo: AFP)

Listen to this article
Haryana lead the way with 31 athletes for World Para Athletics 2025
x
00:00

India have announced a wide-ranging contingent of para-athletes set to represent the nation at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, to be held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5. The announcement marks a significant moment in the nation’s sporting calendar, as India gears up to host its largest-ever para sporting event.

The Indian team will be spearheaded by javelin star Sumit Antil, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and one of the most celebrated figures in para athletics globally. He leads a squad that combines seasoned champions with a new generation of rising stars, reflecting the steady progress and depth of talent in the country’s para-sports ecosystem.

India have announced a wide-ranging contingent of para-athletes set to represent the nation at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, to be held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5. The announcement marks a significant moment in the nation’s sporting calendar, as India gears up to host its largest-ever para sporting event.

The Indian team will be spearheaded by javelin star Sumit Antil, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and one of the most celebrated figures in para athletics globally. He leads a squad that combines seasoned champions with a new generation of rising stars, reflecting the steady progress and depth of talent in the country’s para-sports ecosystem.



Among the high-profile names in the lineup are Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, Simran Sharma, Navdeep, Hokato, Preeti Pal, Dharambir Nain, and Pranav Soorma, along with several other promising athletes who have impressed in recent national and international competitions.


Adding to the prestige, Dharambir Nain, a Paralympic gold medalist, and Preeti Pal, a double bronze medal-winning sprinter, have been named flag bearers for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. Their selection, as confirmed by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), acknowledges their inspirational achievements and leadership in the field of para athletics.

What makes this contingent particularly noteworthy is its geographical diversity. Athletes from across the nation have earned their places on merit, underlining the reach and development of para-sports infrastructure and training facilities in recent years. Leading the chart is Haryana, contributing a remarkable 31 athletes, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 12, Gujarat with 5, and Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand with 4 each. Tamil Nadu sends 3 athletes, while Telangana contributes 2. States including Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Delhi, Punjab, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala will each be represented by one athlete.

The 2025 edition of the World Para Athletics Championships promises to be a landmark event in Indian sporting history. With more than 2,200 athletes and support staff from over 104 countries set to compete across 186 medal events, the scale and scope of the tournament are unprecedented for para-sports in India.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

world athletics championships athletics sports sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK