The 2025 edition of the World Para Athletics Championships promises to be a landmark event in Indian sporting history. With more than 2,200 athletes and support staff from over 104 countries set to compete across 186 medal events, the scale and scope of the tournament are unprecedented for para-sports in India

The Indian team will be spearheaded by javelin star Sumit Antil, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and one of the most celebrated figures in para athletics globally. He leads a squad that combines seasoned champions with a new generation of rising stars, reflecting the steady progress and depth of talent in the country’s para-sports ecosystem.

India have announced a wide-ranging contingent of para-athletes set to represent the nation at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, to be held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5. The announcement marks a significant moment in the nation’s sporting calendar, as India gears up to host its largest-ever para sporting event.

Among the high-profile names in the lineup are Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, Simran Sharma, Navdeep, Hokato, Preeti Pal, Dharambir Nain, and Pranav Soorma, along with several other promising athletes who have impressed in recent national and international competitions.

Adding to the prestige, Dharambir Nain, a Paralympic gold medalist, and Preeti Pal, a double bronze medal-winning sprinter, have been named flag bearers for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. Their selection, as confirmed by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), acknowledges their inspirational achievements and leadership in the field of para athletics.

What makes this contingent particularly noteworthy is its geographical diversity. Athletes from across the nation have earned their places on merit, underlining the reach and development of para-sports infrastructure and training facilities in recent years. Leading the chart is Haryana, contributing a remarkable 31 athletes, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 12, Gujarat with 5, and Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand with 4 each. Tamil Nadu sends 3 athletes, while Telangana contributes 2. States including Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Delhi, Punjab, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala will each be represented by one athlete.

(With ANI inputs)