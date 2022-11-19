He’s got Rhythm to enter youth world boxing quarters!

Rhythm started off the bout aggressively against Latvia’s Miks Berzins. His relentless attack from the word go left no room for his opponent to recover as the referees intervened just after a few minutes in the first round before announcing the Indian winner of the round-of-16 match with Referee Stops Contest verdict

India’s Rhythm produced a power-packed performance to enter the men’s +92kg quarter-finals while four Indian male pugilists marched into the last-16 stage on third day of the Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Rhythm started off the bout aggressively against Latvia’s Miks Berzins. His relentless attack from the word go left no room for his opponent to recover as the referees intervened just after a few minutes in the first round before announcing the Indian winner of the round-of-16 match with Referee Stops Contest verdict.

This came after Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) began the day’s proceedings for India with dominating wins in the men’s round-of-32. While Jadumani outpunched Azerbaijan’s Amin Mammadzada 5-0, Bharat thrashed Spanish boxer Ruben Ibanez by a similar margin.

Later, youth Asian champion Vanshaj, who hails from Haryana, extended his winning run at the prestigious championships when he blanked Japan’s Masatake Yoshizumi by unanimous decision in the 63.5kg last-32 bout.

Aman Rathore (67kg) too had an easy outing as he knocked out Puerto Rico’s Alexis Soto convincingly by a 5-0 margin. Rockey Chaudhary was the lone Indian pugilist to end up on the losing side on Day 3. He lost to Halil Dogru of Turkey by 1-4 in the 80kg category.

Six Indians, including two women, will be in action on the fourth day of the tournament. Nikhil (57kg), Harsh (60kg) and Sahil Chauhan (71kg) will play their respective round-of-32 matches while Mohit (86kg) will play in the pre-quarterfinals. Ravina (63kg) and Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg) will fight in the women’s pre-quarterfinals.

