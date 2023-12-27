Novak Djokovic expects Rafael Nadal to strive for titles than just to play

Novak Djokovic. PIC/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘He’s here to win more’ Djokovic on rival Rafael Nadal x 00:00

Novak Djokovic warned on Wednesday he expects great rival Rafael Nadal is returning “to win a Grand Slam, not just to play” as the World No. 1 prepares to defend his Australian Open title next month. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, makes his comeback after a near year-long injury absence at the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane starting Sunday. The 37-year-old Nadal has said that 2024 could be his final season without being able to “guarantee it 100 per cent.”

Also Read: Bangladesh claim historic victory over New Zealand

ADVERTISEMENT



Rafael Nadal

But Djokovic, 36, who won three Grand Slams in 2023 to overtake the Spaniard with a record 24, expects his rival to be as competitive as ever. “I always expect him [Nadal] to play at his best, to be honest. Many times they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong,” Djokovic told journalists on the sidelines of an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Riyadh. “He’s not a kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play— let’s say—on a medium level, play a few matches,” continued Djokovic.

A legend of the sport

“He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that’s why he is who he is: a legend of our sport. I’m sure that his training and preparation is done with an intention to win a Grand Slam.” Nadal has not played since a second-round loss to American MacKenzie McDonald at the Australian Open a year ago.

‘I think he’s ready’

Alcaraz added: “I think he’s ready... I saw some videos of him practising, he’s 100 percent. I think he’s ready for great things this year as well,” added the World No. 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever