Bangladesh claim historic victory over New Zealand

This was Bangladesh’s first Twenty20 win on New Zealand soil, four days after also claiming a maiden away one-day international win over NZ

Bangladesh claimed an historic five-wicket win over New Zealand on Wednesday after their bowlers ran riot in the opening game of their three-match Twenty20 series on Wednesday. This was Bangladesh’s first Twenty20 win on New Zealand soil, four days after also claiming a maiden away one-day international win over NZ. “I’m really excited and very proud of how we played,” said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Asked to bat by Shanto, New Zealand made a disastrous start, losing three wickets before reaching 134-9 after 20 overs. The Black Caps bowlers gave home fans hope with the early wickets of Bangladesh opener Rony Talukdar and Shanto. Veteran Litton Das partnered up with Soumya Sarkar and then Towhid Hridoy to steer Bangladesh to 96-4 after 13 overs.

Brief scores

NZ 134-9 (J Neesham 48; S Islam 3-26, M Rahman 2-15) lost to Bangladesh 137-5 (L Das 42, S Sarkar 22; J Neesham 1-7) by five wickets

