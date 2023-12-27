Breaking News
Cricket News

‘Cricket Australia looking at three-match Test series v India W and England W’

Updated on: 28 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Playing their first Test in India since 1984, Australia were beaten by eight wickets in the one-off contest at the Wankhede Stadium.

Representation Pic

Cricket Australia (CA) is looking to increase “marquee” women’s Test series at home against India and England to three matches from the current one-off contest, according to its Chief executive Nick Hockley.


The CA top official said the governing body will “keep advocating for more Test cricket” in the women’s game. Hockley’s comments came after captain Alyssa Healy felt a sense of unfinished business following Australia’s historic defeat to India in Mumbai last week.


“We’ll keep advocating for more Test cricket as part of multi-format series,” he told SEN.

“Maybe that’s something in the future that we can think about key marquee series going to three Tests.”

