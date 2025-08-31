The hosts will now conclude their pool game matches with a clash against Kazakhstan. On the other hand, the winner of the match between Japan and China will decide the other 'Super Four' team from Pool A

In the Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025 tournament, India's skipper Harmanpreet Singh continued to showcase his dominating style of play during the match against Japan.

The hosts registered a 3-2 victory against the Japanese side.

After scoring a hat-trick in the opener against China, Harmanpreet (5th, 46th minutes) converted two penalty corners, while Mandeep Singh struck a fine field goal in the fourth minute to give the hosts a deserving win.

For Japan, Kosei Kawabe (38th, 58th minutes) scored both the goals.

Currently, having secured two wins in two matches, India is leading Pool A with six points. Japan and China have one victory each.

The hosts will now conclude their pool game matches by playing a clash against Kazakhstan. On the other hand, the winner of the match between Japan and China will decide the other 'Super Four' team from Pool A.

During the match, India earned back-to-back penalty corners in the fifth minute, and Harmanpreet scored from the second to double India's lead.

Two minutes before the end of the first quarter, Japan secured their first penalty corner, followed by another, but on both occasions, India's goalkeeper, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, made fine saves to keep the hosts' lead intact. Additionally, the match also marked his 150th international appearance for India.

Japan had their chances in the second quarter in the form of four back-to-back penalty corners, but the Indians defended those shots successfully.

India, too, had a chance to extend their lead when they earned another set piece three minutes from half-time, but missed the opportunity to go into the halfway break with a two-goal cushion.

Minutes after the change of ends, Sukhjeet fed Mandeep inside the circle, whose hit from the top of the circle was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.

Japan pulled one back in the 38th minute through Kawabe with a first-time shot after receiving a pass from Kaito Tanaka.

But India restored their two-goal lead just at the stroke of the third quarter through Harmanpreet, who converted another set piece with a powerful low flick.

In the 49th minute, Japan secured another penalty corner, but Suraj Karkera came up with two brilliant saves. Japan upped the ante in the final few minutes and earned a couple of penalty corners, but failed. Two minutes before the final hooter, Kawabe scored his second goal of the day, catching Jarmanpreet off guard inside the circle.

