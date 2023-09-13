Breaking News
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent
Results of samples sent to Pune's NIV awaited to confirm presence of Nipah virus
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for 4 weeks
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > FIH withdraws Olympic qualifier from Pakistan claim local reports

FIH withdraws Olympic qualifier from Pakistan, claim local reports

Updated on: 13 September,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The report could not be confirmed independently as messages to an FIH spokesperson did not get any response on Tuesday

FIH withdraws Olympic qualifier from Pakistan, claim local reports

Olympic. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
FIH withdraws Olympic qualifier from Pakistan, claim local reports
x
00:00

Unconfirmed reports from Pakistan have claimed that the international hockey federation has withdrawn the men's Olympic qualifier from Pakistan because of issues related to the Pakistan Hockey Federation.


The local media in Pakistan reported on Tuesday that the FIH had made the tough decision to withdraw the hosting rights for one of the two Olympic qualifiers from Pakistan because of "growing concern over non-cooperation and undue interference in the daily operations of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)."


The report could not be confirmed independently as messages to an FIH spokesperson did not get any response on Tuesday.


Pakistan was to host the men's Olympic qualifiers early next year along with China and Spain. The Olympic qualifiers could have been the first major international hockey event in Pakistan since the Champions Trophy in 2004.

Also Read: Hockey India awaits HIL window from FIH

In a report, website Geosuper.tv noted that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has recently been suspended by the nation's Sports Board (PSB), which subsequently mandated fresh elections just last month. "

"The suspension of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, sanctioned by the state-owned institution, PSB, has played a pivotal role in the International body's decision. In a prior announcement made in July, FIH had disclosed that China, Pakistan, and Spain were chosen to host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to unfold between January 13 and 21, 2024," the report said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK