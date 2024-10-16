Hockey India League | ‘Thought I’ll go unsold’: India defender Udita Duhan

Former India captain and goalkeeper Savita (Rs 20 lakh), Sharmila Devi (Rs 10 lakh) and Nikki Pradhan (Rs 12 lakh) were also picked by Soorma Hockey Club

India defender Udita Duhan, who emerged as the top earner at the Hockey India League women’s auction on Tuesday, bagging Rs 32 lakh from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, feared that she would go unsold. “I was nervous before the auction because I thought I’ll go unsold,” Udita, 26, told mid-day after the day’s auction.

“I never expected such an amount, even if I thought I would be picked, I thought it could be for around Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh, certainly not Rs 32 lakh,” said the Haryana resident. Since she never expected such a price, she obviously doesn’t know what she’ll do with the money. “I have not thought about how I’ll spend the money. I’ll definitely donate a part of it to charity. The rest I’ll give my mother, let her decide,” she added.

Dutch drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen was the second most expensive player, bought by Odisha Warriors for Rs 29 lakh. India’s Lalremsiami (Rs 25 lakh, Shrachi RBT), Sunelita Toppo (Rs 24 lakh, Delhi SG Pipers), and Sangita Kumari (Rs 22 lakh, Delhi SG Pipers) attracted attention too. Veteran India striker Vandana Katariya fetched Rs 10.5 lakh from Shrachi RBT while India captain Salima Tete (Rs 20 lakh), Ishika Chaudhary (Rs 16 lakh) and Neha Goyal (Rs 10 lakh) were picked by Odisha Warriors.

Former India captain and goalkeeper Savita (Rs 20 lakh), Sharmila Devi (Rs 10 lakh) and Nikki Pradhan (Rs 12 lakh) were also picked by Soorma Hockey Club.

