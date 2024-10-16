Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey India League Thought Ill go unsold India defender Udita Duhan

Hockey India League | ‘Thought I’ll go unsold’: India defender Udita Duhan

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

Former India captain and goalkeeper Savita (Rs 20 lakh), Sharmila Devi (Rs 10 lakh) and Nikki Pradhan (Rs 12 lakh) were also picked by Soorma Hockey Club

Hockey India League | ‘Thought I’ll go unsold’: India defender Udita Duhan

Udita Duhan

Listen to this article
Hockey India League | ‘Thought I’ll go unsold’: India defender Udita Duhan
x
00:00

India defender Udita Duhan, who emerged as the top earner at the Hockey India League women’s auction on Tuesday, bagging  Rs 32 lakh from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, feared that she would go unsold. “I was nervous before the auction because I thought I’ll go unsold,” Udita, 26, told mid-day after the day’s auction.


“I never expected such an amount, even if I thought I would be picked, I thought it could be for around Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh, certainly not Rs 32 lakh,” said the Haryana resident. Since she never expected such a price, she obviously doesn’t know what she’ll do with the money. “I have not thought about how I’ll spend the money.  I’ll definitely donate a part of it to charity. The rest I’ll give my mother, let her decide,” she added.


Also Read: 'Sweet memories’ of Paris bronze nudged Sreejesh to accept a mentorship role in HIL


Dutch drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen was the second most expensive player, bought by Odisha Warriors for Rs 29 lakh. India’s Lalremsiami (Rs 25 lakh, Shrachi RBT), Sunelita Toppo (Rs 24 lakh, Delhi SG Pipers), and Sangita Kumari (Rs 22 lakh, Delhi SG Pipers) attracted attention too. Veteran India striker Vandana Katariya fetched Rs 10.5 lakh from Shrachi RBT while India captain Salima Tete (Rs 20 lakh), Ishika Chaudhary (Rs 16 lakh) and Neha Goyal (Rs 10 lakh) were picked by Odisha Warriors.

Former India captain and goalkeeper Savita (Rs 20 lakh), Sharmila Devi (Rs 10 lakh) and Nikki Pradhan (Rs 12 lakh) were also picked by Soorma Hockey Club.

With inputs from PTI

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK