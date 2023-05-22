Breaking News
Hockey: Indian women draw 1-1 with Australia

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:28 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

The visitors came from behind to level the score as Ekka (42nd minute) netted a goal for India after Maddison Brooks (25th) had put the hosts in front.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Deep Grace Ekka converted a penalty corner to help the Indian women’s hockey team rally and play out a 1-1 draw in its third tour game against Australia here on Sunday.


The visitors came from behind to level the score as Ekka (42nd minute) netted a goal for India after Maddison Brooks (25th) had put the hosts in front.



Also Read: Indian women lose 2-4 to Oz in first hockey Test


