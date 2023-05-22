The visitors came from behind to level the score as Ekka (42nd minute) netted a goal for India after Maddison Brooks (25th) had put the hosts in front.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Hockey: Indian women draw 1-1 with Australia x 00:00

Deep Grace Ekka converted a penalty corner to help the Indian women’s hockey team rally and play out a 1-1 draw in its third tour game against Australia here on Sunday.

The visitors came from behind to level the score as Ekka (42nd minute) netted a goal for India after Maddison Brooks (25th) had put the hosts in front.

Also Read: Indian women lose 2-4 to Oz in first hockey Test

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever