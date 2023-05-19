Hockey: Indian women's team aims for series-levelling win against Aus in second Test

After losing 4-2 to Australia in the first Hockey Test, the Indian women's hockey team will aim to elevate their all-round game in the three-match series with a morale-boosting win against World No. 3 Australia in the second Test

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

After losing 4-2 to Australia in the first Hockey Test, the Indian women's hockey team will aim to elevate their all-round game in the three-match series with a morale-boosting win against World No. 3 Australia in the second Test.





The tour, a part of India's preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games, started off on a disappointing note as the opposition team put up a dominating performance in the tour opener at the Mate Stadium on Thursday.





Australia started the game on the attack. They couldn’t score in the first quarter due to captain Savita’s brilliant saves, but the hosts got their footing in the second quarter and scored two goals through strikes from Aisling Utri (21st minute) and Maddy Fitzpatrick (27th minute) followed by two goals in the third quarter by Alice Arnott (32nd minute) and Courtney Schonell (35th minute).



India, ranked No. 8 globally, scored goals through Sangita Kumari (29th Minute) and Sharmila Devi (40th minute).



India's reserve skipper Bicchu Devi also made some good saves when she replaced Savita in the 4th quarter, thus keeping India in the game.

India had a chance to reduce the loss margin but Navneet Kaur wasted a penalty corner in the final quarter.

Although there was a lack of coordination and patchy performance in the first Test, Indian women’s hockey will have a chance to get back in the game and perform better in the upcoming matches against Australia.

The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday. India will take on Australia 'A' in two more practice games on the tour on May 25 and 27.

(With PTI inputs)

