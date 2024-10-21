Varun Kumar makes comeback to national team

However, Hockey India sources confirmed that Varun has been included in the squad after being acquitted of all charges

Varun Kumar

Defender Varun Kumar, who missed out on the Paris Olympics and the Asian Champions Trophy following allegations of sexual harassment by a former junior volleyball player, on Sunday made his return to the Indian men’s hockey squad for the upcoming two Test matches against Germany, scheduled for October 23 and 24.

In February, Bengaluru police had charged Varun under the Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act after a 22-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times over the past five years, beginning when she was a minor. However, Hockey India sources confirmed that Varun has been included in the squad after being acquitted of all charges.

