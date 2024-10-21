Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Varun Kumar makes comeback to national team

Varun Kumar makes comeback to national team

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

However, Hockey India sources confirmed that Varun has been included in the squad after being acquitted of all charges

Varun Kumar makes comeback to national team

Varun Kumar

Listen to this article
Varun Kumar makes comeback to national team
x
00:00

Defender Varun Kumar, who missed out on the Paris Olympics and the Asian Champions Trophy following allegations of sexual harassment by a former junior volleyball player, on Sunday made his return to the Indian men’s hockey squad for the upcoming two Test matches against Germany, scheduled for October 23 and 24.


Also Read: 137 goals, zero bids!


In February, Bengaluru police had charged Varun under the Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act after a 22-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times over the past five years, beginning when she was a minor. However, Hockey India sources confirmed that Varun has been included in the squad after being acquitted of all charges.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 asian champions trophy

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK