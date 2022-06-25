Hockey: We can finish on podium in global events, says Indian captain Savita Punia

India finished a historic fourth at the Olympics last year and Savita said the Tokyo Games had instilled a belief that they can match the best in the business on the biggest stage

Savita. File pic

India captain Savita Punia feels there is no dearth of motivation and confidence in the national women’s hockey team as it eyes a historic podium finish at the upcoming World Cup. The top FIH tournament will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17.

Also Read: 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting event: Manu Bhaker strikes double gold in Bhopal

India finished a historic fourth at the Olympics last year and Savita said the Tokyo Games had instilled a belief that they can match the best in the business on the biggest stage. “Our performance in Tokyo gave us the belief that we can finish on the podium in global events,” Savita said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever