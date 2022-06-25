Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra political crisis: Discontent simmers in Yuva Sena, too
Mumbai: Get set for a 10 per cent water cut from June 27
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey We can finish on podium in global events says Indian captain Savita Punia

Hockey: We can finish on podium in global events, says Indian captain Savita Punia

Updated on: 25 June,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India finished a historic fourth at the Olympics last year and Savita said the Tokyo Games had instilled a belief that they can match the best in the business on the biggest stage

Hockey: We can finish on podium in global events, says Indian captain Savita Punia

Savita. File pic


India captain Savita Punia feels there is no dearth of motivation and confidence in the national women’s hockey team as it eyes a historic podium finish at the upcoming World Cup. The top FIH tournament will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17.

Also Read: 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting event: Manu Bhaker strikes double gold in Bhopal




India finished a historic fourth at the Olympics last year and Savita said the Tokyo Games had instilled a belief that they can match the best in the business on the biggest stage. “Our performance in Tokyo gave us the belief that we can finish on the podium in global events,” Savita said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian womens hockey team hockey sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK