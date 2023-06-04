Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey Womens Junior Asia Cup India look to continue winning run against Malaysia

Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India look to continue winning run against Malaysia

Updated on: 04 June,2023 03:30 PM IST  |  Kakamigahara (Japan)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After a resounding start to their campaign, the Indian women's hockey team will look to guard against complacency when it takes on Malaysia in its second Pool A match of the Junior Asia Cup here on Monday

Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India look to continue winning run against Malaysia

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

Listen to this article
Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India look to continue winning run against Malaysia
x
00:00

After a resounding start to their campaign, the Indian women's hockey team will look to guard against complacency when it takes on Malaysia in its second Pool A match of the Junior Asia Cup here on Monday.


The Indian women started their Junior Asia Cup sojourn with a morale-boosting 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan.


Eight players from the Indian team - Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Sunelita Toppo, Manju Chorsiya, Deepika Soreng, Deepika and Neelam, registered their names on the scoresheet as India ticked all the boxes against Uzbekistan.


Annu slammed a double hat-trick, while Mumtaz Khan and Deepika fired in four goals each. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo and Deepkia Soreng found the net twice in India's tournament opener.

And come Monday, India will look to carry on their superlative form against Malaysia.

Indian team captain Preeti said they would look to carry on their form in the remaining matches of the tournament.

"We've had a fantastic start to the tournament, establishing a strong foundation, and our aim is to maintain that same level of determination as we face Malaysia," she said in a release.

"The solid victory in our opening match has bolstered our confidence, providing the impetus required to carry us forward in the tournament. It's worth noting that Malaysia boasts a formidable team, and thus we anticipate a closely fought contest," she added.

Malaysia, on the other hand, too have started the tournament on a promising note, registering a comfortable 7-0 win over Chinese Taipei. And they would be eager to test their mettle against the Indians.

Notably, both the teams last locked horns in 2015 during the women's Junior Asia Cup and it was India that emerged victorious with a 9-1 win.

Looking at the strength of both the teams, the Indians definitely will start as favourites.

After Malaysia, India will face Korea on Tuesday, followed by their final pool game against Chinese Taipei on June 8. 

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India defeat Uzbekistan 22-0 in opening match

hockey hockey news indian womens hockey team sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK