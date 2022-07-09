Hockey World Cup: A lot to learn from NZ game says India women's coach

Despite going down to the Kiwis, India are still in contention for a quarter-final spot after finishing third in their pool

India coach Janneke Schopman

India women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman has said she has “seen glimpses” of what her players can achieve following her side’s 3-4 loss in a hard-fought Pool B match of the FIH World Cup against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Despite going down to the Kiwis, India are still in contention for a quarter-final spot after finishing third in their pool. They will face Spain, who finished second in Pool C, in the crossover match tomorrow for a place in the last-eight.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United for pre-season tour

Schopman also attributed the loss to NZ to defensive frailties and the rivals’ clinical finishes. “I am proud of our fight as we worked really hard to stay in the game. Unfortunately, we made some defensive mistakes and NZ were very clinical in their finish,” said Schopman. “There are a lot of things to learn from this game, but I have seen glimpses of what we can do. Especially, our performance in the second half showed that we can play some good hockey,” she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever