Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds eyes Alpine F1 team in 218m deal

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds eyes Alpine F1 team in $218m deal

Updated on: 27 June,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  France
AP , PTI |

Top

F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro ($218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds eyes Alpine F1 team in $218m deal

Ryan Reynolds

Listen to this article
Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds eyes Alpine F1 team in $218m deal
x
00:00

After football, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One.


F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro ($218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors. 


French automotive company Renault Group—Alpine’s parent company—said on  Monday that the group has acquired a 24 per cent stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds.


“The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd around $900 million following this investment,” the team said in a statement. “It will accelerate Alpine’s growth plans and sporting ambitions in F1.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ryan reynolds sports news formula one

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK