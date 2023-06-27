Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds eyes Alpine F1 team in $218m deal

F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro ($218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.

Ryan Reynolds

After football, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One.

French automotive company Renault Group—Alpine’s parent company—said on Monday that the group has acquired a 24 per cent stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds.

“The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd around $900 million following this investment,” the team said in a statement. “It will accelerate Alpine’s growth plans and sporting ambitions in F1.”

