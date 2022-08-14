Horse Racing: Enigma for Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

Jockey PS Chouhan, who will ride Enigma, however, will have to closely watch two horses—Iron Age (A Sandesh up), a game sprinter who relishes the Pune monsoon strip, and Joaquin (S Zervan up), who posted a brilliant victory on the opening day and is as fit as a fiddle

The Pesi Shroff-trained Enigma, despite conceding weight to all her rivals, looks capable of giving them a beating in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s eight-race card.

Jockey PS Chouhan, who will ride Enigma, however, will have to closely watch two horses—Iron Age (A Sandesh up), a game sprinter who relishes the Pune monsoon strip, and Joaquin (S Zervan up), who posted a brilliant victory on the opening day and is as fit as a fiddle.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Lago Medio Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1600m)

Beemer 1, Campaign 2, Power Of Thor 3.

Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy (Class II; 1800m)

The Bawaji 1, Arc De Triomphe 2, Successor 3.

Western India Trainers' Association Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Cellini 1, Superlative 2, Kings Best 3,

Western India Race Horse Owners' Association Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Thunberg 1, Fortunate Son 2, Kiefer 3.

Jockeys Association of India Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Birkin Blower 1, The Awakening 2, Aegon 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Enigma 1, Joaquin 2, Iron Age 3.

Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy (For 6y&o, class IV; 1200m) [No whips will be permitted in this race]

Majestic Warrior 1, Blazing Bay 2, Cipher 3.

Atmosphere Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Sim Sim 1, Sensibility 2, Emrys 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Thunberg (4-8)

Upsets: Excelerator (3-4) & Mystical Rose (8-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races