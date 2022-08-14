Breaking News
Saare jahan se accha polyester hamara
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena’s rebel faction gets first shakha in Mankhurd
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, can talk; accused pleads 'not guilty'
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
Former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, Anshu Jain passes away at 59
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Horse Racing Enigma for Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

Horse Racing: Enigma for Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

Updated on: 14 August,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Jockey PS Chouhan, who will ride Enigma, however, will have to closely watch two horses—Iron Age (A Sandesh up), a game sprinter who relishes the Pune monsoon strip, and Joaquin (S Zervan up), who posted a brilliant victory on the opening day and is as fit as a fiddle

Horse Racing: Enigma for Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

Representational images


The Pesi Shroff-trained Enigma, despite conceding weight to all her rivals, looks capable of giving them a beating in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s eight-race card.


Jockey PS Chouhan, who will ride Enigma, however, will have to closely watch two horses—Iron Age (A Sandesh up), a game sprinter who relishes the Pune monsoon strip, and Joaquin (S Zervan up), who posted a brilliant victory on the opening day and is as fit as a fiddle. 

First race at 1.30 pm.


Lago Medio Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1600m)
Beemer 1, Campaign 2, Power Of Thor 3.

Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy (Class II; 1800m)
The Bawaji 1, Arc De Triomphe 2, Successor 3.

Western India Trainers' Association Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Cellini 1, Superlative 2, Kings Best 3,

Western India Race Horse Owners' Association Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Thunberg 1, Fortunate Son 2, Kiefer 3.

Jockeys Association of India Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Birkin Blower 1, The Awakening 2, Aegon 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)
Enigma 1, Joaquin 2, Iron Age 3.

Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy (For 6y&o, class IV; 1200m) [No whips will be permitted in this race]
Majestic Warrior 1, Blazing Bay 2, Cipher 3.

Atmosphere Plate (Class IV; 1400m)
Sim Sim 1, Sensibility 2, Emrys 3.

Also Read: PM Modi hosts India’s CWG contingent

Recommendations
Best bet: Thunberg (4-8)
Upsets: Excelerator (3-4) & Mystical Rose (8-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races

sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK