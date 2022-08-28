Horse Racing: Market King wins Fair Haven Trophy in record time

Market King, the Shiraz Sunderji-trained five-year-old, posted a wire-to-wire victory in the Fair Haven Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card

Representational image

Market King, the Shiraz Sunderji-trained five-year-old, posted a wire-to-wire victory in the Fair Haven Trophy, the feature event of 's eight-race card. Jockey NS Parmar gave the winning favourite a vigorous ride, and managed to stay clear of the second-favourite Endeavour (A Sandesh up) who moved up midway in the homestretch to go close to the winner. However, the final verdict was a length, and the time clocked for the six-furlong trip was 1m:7.91s, which eclipsed the earlier course record (1m:7.93s) by two-hundredth of a second.

The day had begun with Amped who justified her cramped odds when running away with the Richelieu Plate for trainer AM Jadhav. Amped was also ridden by jockey NS Parmar who, with Market King's success, thus emerged as the sole jockey to score more than once on the card.

Trophy double

Among trainers, Ms Nazzak Chinoy was the only professional to lead in two winners. She accomplished a trophy double, bagging both the divisions of the Yogender Singh Trophy. Her winners were the piping hot favourite Enlightened (P Trevor up), and long shot Sovereign Master (P Shinde up).

While the first half of the eight-race card was dominated by strong public choices who won three of the four races , the second half threw up shock winners one after another, resulting in lucrative dividends.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal