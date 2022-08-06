Horse racing news: A Star Is Born tipped for ZSP Eve Champion Trophy

The Roderic O'Connor - Angel Dust colt is expected to easily tackle his four rivals in the hands of jockey Suraj Narredu

A Star Is Born, who could not add to his Indian 2000 Guineas success later, now faces a relatively docile opposition in the grade 3, Zavaray S Poonawalla Eve Champion Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card at the Pune racetrack. The Roderic O'Connor - Angel Dust colt is expected to easily tackle his four rivals in the hands of jockey Suraj Narredu.

First race at 1.30 pm.



Selections:

South African Racing on play.rwitc.com Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1800m)

So So Special 1, Truth And Dare 2, Brazos 3.

Cabriolet Plate - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Fidato 1, Farell 2, Marine Girl 3.

Magansingh P Jodha Trophy (Class III; 1800)

Botero 1, Exemplary 2, Aah Bella 3.

A J Wadia Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)

C'est L'Amour 1, Cognosco 2, Dowsabel 3.

August Handicap (For 3y, class IV; 1400m)

Emperor Roderic 1, Mozelle 2, Karyna 3.

Zavaray S. Poonawalla Eve Champion Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 2000m)

A Star Is Born 1, Caprisca 2.

To The Manor Born Plate (For 5y&o, IV; 1400m)

Chancellor 1, Sandman 2, Baku 3.

Cabriolet Plate - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Lord And Master 1, Dali Swirl 2, Multiencrypted 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: A Star Is Born (6-1)

Upsets: Nusrat (4-11) & Rubik Star (7-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.