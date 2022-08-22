Horse racing news: Ace professionals notch up treble wins

Jockey PS Chouhan's three winners were all trained by Pesi Shroff, most notable among them was three-year-old colt Wordsmith who ran away with the F D Wadia Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of the Sunday card

Representational images

It rained trebles on at the Pune racetrack, with as many as three top professionals--champion trainer Pesi Shroff, veteran jockey PS Chouhan and ace horseman Trevor Patel--won three races each. Jockey PS Chouhan's three winners were all trained by Pesi Shroff, most notable among them was three-year-old colt Wordsmith who ran away with the F D Wadia Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of the card.

Decisive dash

1m:26.998s for the seven-furlong trip.



Also Read: Horse Racing: Quadrangular contest for FD Wadia Trophy in Pune The piping-hot favourite filly Snowfall (P Trevor up) looked comfortable when setting a rather fast pace to her three rivals even as PS Chouhan astride Wordsmith purposely chose to take it easy at the other end. However, when Chouhan nudged Wordsmith around the final turn, the Fiero - Sea Bubbles colt moved up with gigantic strides, and it ceased to be a contest in the final furlong. Wordsmith, racing in the colours of race club chairman Vijay B Shirke, drew away for a three-length victory, clockingfor the seven-furlong trip.

Shroff and Chouhan's other two winners were Northern Lights (Mariinsky Trophy for class I horses ) and Lord And Master (lower division of the Waves Of Glory Plate), both going to the post as strong public choices, and returned winners without giving any anxious moments to their followers.

Trevor terrific

Ace jockey Trevor Patel posted his first treble of the Pune monsoon season. He first steered the Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Dyf (Cougar Mountain - Soak) to a stylish victory in the nine-furlong Mayor's Trophy, the supporting event of the card. Trevor Patel later decimated his ten rivals astride the Altaf Hussain-trained Mozelle (Roderic O'Connor - Equine Lover) who won as she liked, putting eight long lengths between herself and the runner up Magnanimous (Bhawani Singh up). Mozelle raced in the colours of Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla. The ace jockey then completed his treble by booting home the Nazzak Chinoy-trained and owned Commandment who went first past the post in the Secret Romeo Plate reserved for the bottom class horses.

