Horse Racing: Quadrangular contest for FD Wadia Trophy

Only four three-year-old horses will face the starter in the Grade 3, FD Wadia Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s eight-race card slated for the Pune racetrack.
Three of them—Liam, Lady Cadet and Snowfall—have won their last start fluently, and Wordsmith seems to have been specially prepared for this event. I expect the first-named, Liam, trained by Ms Nazzak Chinoy and to be ridden by NS Parmar, to be seriously concerned at the finish.
First race at 1.30 pm.