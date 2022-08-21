Breaking News
Horse Racing: Quadrangular contest for FD Wadia Trophy

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi

Only four three-year-old horses will face the starter in the Grade 3, FD Wadia Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s eight-race card slated for the Pune racetrack.


Three of them—Liam, Lady Cadet and Snowfall—have won their last start fluently, and Wordsmith seems to have been specially prepared for this event. I expect the first-named, Liam, trained by Ms Nazzak Chinoy and to be ridden by NS Parmar, to be seriously concerned at the finish.

First race at 1.30 pm.


