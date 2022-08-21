Horse Racing: Quadrangular contest for FD Wadia Trophy

Three of them—Liam, Lady Cadet and Snowfall—have won their last start fluently, and Wordsmith seems to have been specially prepared for this event

Representational images

Only four three-year-old horses will face the starter in the Grade 3, FD Wadia Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s eight-race card slated for the Pune racetrack.

Three of them—Liam, Lady Cadet and Snowfall—have won their last start fluently, and Wordsmith seems to have been specially prepared for this event. I expect the first-named, Liam, trained by Ms Nazzak Chinoy and to be ridden by NS Parmar, to be seriously concerned at the finish.

First race at 1.30 pm.

