Hussamuddin bags bronze at World Boxing Championships, gives walkover in semis

Mohammad Hussamudin sustained a knee injury in his quarterfinal bout against J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria

Mohammad Hussamudin (Pic: IBA/BFI)

India's Mohammad Hussamudin walked away with a bronze medal at the World Championships after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from his semifinal bout on Friday. The 29-year-old from Nizamabad sustained a knee injury in his quarterfinal bout against J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

"Hussamuddin gives a walkover due to injury and settles for bronze. He sustained a knee injury during his QF bout and was advised to not compete further," the boxing federation of India said in a statement.

"He had a knee injury in the last bout after which he had pain and swelling. After careful and detailed assessment by the medical team, Team Management have decided that he won't take part in the semi-final bout which is to take place today as he doesn't want the injury to aggravate but rather recover for future competitions," the statement further read.

Hussamudin, who was competing in his debut World Championships, was scheduled to face Cuba's Saidel Horta in the last-four clash.

