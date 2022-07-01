Hyderabad to host first Formula E race in India next year

The race in Hyderabad will be the first time a major international racing event is held in the country since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Formula E will make its way to India for the first time ever with a race scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on February 11 next year, the organisers have confirmed.

