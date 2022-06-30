Nelson Piquet apologises for racist slur towards 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

"I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis," said Piquet

Nelson Piquet and Lewis Hamilton

Three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet on Wednesday apologised “wholeheartedly” to Lewis Hamilton after using a racially offensive term to describe the Mercedes star.

Hamilton said the “time has come for action” following Piquet’s remarks, while Formula One and motorsport’s governing body the FIA condemned the Brazilian.

“I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct,” Piquet said in a statement.

