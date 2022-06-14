Breaking News
Lewis Hamilton wants Mercedes to use Pride Star for rest of the year

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Mercedes decided to use rainbow version on the nose of their F1 car in Baku, Montreal and Silverstone to celebrate Pride Month, According to The Sun

Lewis Hamilton


Brit Formula One star Lewis Hamilton had urged his Mercedes team to replace their famous silver three-pointed star with Pride Star for the rest of the season. 

According to The Sun, Mercedes decided to use rainbow version on the nose of their F1 car in Baku, Montreal and Silverstone to celebrate Pride Month. But Hamilton wants to see his team extend their support for the LGBTQ+ community for the rest of the year.




He shared a video from Mercedes’ official Instagram account showing the pride star being applied with the seven-time world champion saying: “Let’s use it for the rest of the year.”

