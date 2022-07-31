I am disappointed and angry: Sanket Mahadev Sargar

“I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but I could not do it,” Sargar told reporters after the event

Sanket Mahadev Sargar poses with his silver medal. Pic/PTI

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar from Maharashtra’s Sangli district was not happy with his performance.

“I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but I could not do it,” Sargar told reporters after the event.



Also Read: CWG 2022: India miss out on a golden start

“I am very disappointed and angry as I lost the gold medal. I had prepared and worked so hard for the gold medal but unfortunately, this injury prevented me from claiming gold,” Sargar added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever