I am disappointed and angry: Sanket Mahadev Sargar

Updated on: 31 July,2022 07:01 AM IST  |  Birmingham
“I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but I could not do it,” Sargar told reporters after the event

Sanket Mahadev Sargar poses with his silver medal. Pic/PTI


Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar from Maharashtra’s Sangli district was not happy with his performance. 

“I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but I could not do it,” Sargar told reporters after the event. 

“I am very disappointed and angry as I lost the gold medal. I had prepared and worked so hard for the gold medal but unfortunately, this injury prevented me from claiming gold,” Sargar added. 


