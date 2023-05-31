'I felt invincible': Alcaraz after straight-sets win in French Open first round

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Paris
Meanwhile, former champion Stan Wawrinka shrugged off his 38 years to reach the French Open second round on Monday, winning a five-set marathon 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 1-6, 6-4 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas which stretched to four hours and 35 minutes

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Flavio Cobolli of Italy on Monday

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz admitted he felt “invincible” at times during his straight-sets win over Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in the French Open first round on Monday. The 20-year-old, the youngest top seed at Roland Garros since Bjorn Borg in 1976, swept to a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win over his 159th-ranked opponent. 


Stan WawrinkaStan Wawrinka


US Open champion Alcaraz won the first eight games of Monday’s match and was comfortably two sets up in just 52 minutes. “I felt I couldn’t lose a game. I thought that I was able to win easier than I did, but a match can turn around in each game. But at the start of the match, I felt invincible,” he said. 


Meanwhile, former champion Stan Wawrinka shrugged off his 38 years to reach the French Open second round on Monday, winning a five-set marathon 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 1-6, 6-4 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas which stretched to four hours and 35 minutes.

