‘I’ll keep fighting’

Rafael Nadal hammers Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to win 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title; promises to keep going despite chronic foot injury

An ecstatic Rafael Nadal with the winner’s trophy at Roland Garros yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a straight-sets rout of Casper Ruud to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros.

In a disappointing final, 36-year-old Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 with victory coming 17 years to the day since he claimed his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005. Nadal won the last 11 games of the final and is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with Sunday’s victory coming against all the odds.

Rafael Nadal hugs Casper Ruud at the net after their French Open final

Nadal said he would “fight to keep going” after beating Ruud, despite being hampered by injury. Nadal has been suffering from a chronic left foot problem and said earlier this week he was not sure how long he could continue and that every match at Roland Garros could be his last.

On the eve of the final, he even said he’d rather lose Sunday in exchange for a new foot. “I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going,” Nadal said after thrashing Ruud.

“For me, it’s incredible to play here. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Nadal’s victory was his 112th in the clay-court major, against only three defeats. His participation at the tournament had been in doubt even earlier in the season after another absence due to a rib stress fracture. “I don’t know what I would do in terms of injuries if it wasn’t for the team, my family and everyone around me,” said Nadal.

“I would’ve already retired much before if it wasn’t for you...I never believed I would be here at 36, being competitive again, playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final. It means everything to me. It means a lot of energy to try to keep going,” he added.

