Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Zverev reveals he has several torn ligaments

Zverev reveals he has several torn ligaments

Updated on: 06 June,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Paris
IANS |

Top

German tennis player Alexander Zverev had suffered a semi-final heartbreak as he was forced to pull out of the clash against midway due to injury

Zverev reveals he has several torn ligaments

Alexander Zverev is applauded by spectators as he walks with crutches on the court after being injured during his men's semi-final singles match against Rafael Nadal on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 3. Pic/AFP


German tennis player Alexander Zverev, who suffered a semi-final heartbreak at Roland Garros as he was forced to pull out of the clash against Rafael Nadal midway due to injury, has revealed that he has several torn ligaments in his right foot.

“Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot. I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover,” he posted on Instagram.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


rafael nadal roland garros French Open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK