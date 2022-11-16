I love watching Justin play baseball: Kate Upton

Upton’s approach was opposite to that of Gisele Bundchen, who recently finalised her divorce with National Football League superstar Tom Brady

Kate Upton with husband Justin Verlander

American supermodel Kate Upton, 30, wants her baseball star husband Justin Verlander, 39, to keep playing in Major League Baseball (MLB) as long as he wishes to. According to Spain’s newspaper, Marca, Verlander is expected to play at least one more year of MLB.

He recently won the World Series with the Houston Astros and then became a free agent. “I love watching my husband do what he loves to do,” Kate Upton told MLB analyst David Ortiz at Fox Studios after he asked her if she wanted her husband to retire or to play one more year.

Upton’s approach was opposite to that of Gisele Bundchen, who recently finalised her divorce with National Football League superstar Tom Brady.



Meanwhile, Upton loves having Verlander home. “It’s such an incredible experience, having Justin home, and being able to be together as a family is so amazing, and then to go to the exact extreme, and be here at the World Series,” she said.

