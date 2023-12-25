I’ve taken retirement from wrestling: Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan’s comments came soon after his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda following WFI’s suspension by the Sports Ministry till further orders. The WFI elections were held on December 21 with Brij Bhushan’s loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (right) on Sunday said he has “taken retirement” from the sport and the newly-elected body will now take charge as he has many more responsibilities to look into, including next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Brij Bhushan’s comments came soon after his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda following WFI’s suspension by the Sports Ministry till further orders. The WFI elections were held on December 21 with Brij Bhushan’s loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

“I served wrestling for 12 years, good or bad only time will tell. I have taken retirement from wrestling. I am breaking my relationship with the sport. Now whatever decision has to be taken, whether to liaise with he government or handling the legal processes, those decisions will be taken by the elected members now. The Lok Sabha elections are round the corner and I have to move ahead,” he said.

Brij Bhushan clarified that the decision to hold the U15 and U20 Nationals was taken in haste because he did not want the young players to lose one precious year of their careers.

