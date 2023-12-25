Curran loses intimidating umpire appeal

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Sydney
AP , PTI |

Cricket Australia had charged Curran on Thursday with a level-three offence under clause 2.17 in the code of conduct

Tom Curran

English all-rounder Tom Curran’s appeal to have his four-match ban overturned for intimidating an umpire during a recent Big Bash League match has been dismissed.


Cricket Australia had charged Curran on Thursday with a level-three offence under clause 2.17 in the code of conduct.


Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the Sixers’s appeal against the English international all-rounder’s four-match ban was dismissed with the original sanction to stand. “Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game,” CA’s General Manager, Big Bash League’s Alistair Dobson said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

